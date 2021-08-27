Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Spurs sign Pape Matar Sarr from Metz and loan him back to Ligue 1 side

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 5:20 pm
Tottenham have signed Pape Matar Sarr from Metz and loaned him back to the French club (Clive Rose/PA)
Tottenham have signed highly-rated teenager Pape Matar Sarr from Metz.

The 18-year-old, who has already won two international caps for Senegal, will remain with the French Ligue 1 club for the rest of the season.

The defensive midfielder played 25 times for Metz last season, scoring four times, and has played all three of their games this term.

Billed as a signing for the future, he will see out the remainder of the campaign in France before joining up with his new club next season.

Sarr is the fourth summer signing for Spurs, who also brought in 20-year-old Bryan Gil, 23-year-old Cristian Romero and 26-year-old goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini as they build for the future.

