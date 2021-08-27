Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moussa Sissoko leaves Tottenham for Watford

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 5:48 pm
Moussa Sissoko was Tottenham’s record signing when he joined for £30million from Newcastle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has signed a two-year contract with Watford.

The 32-year-old, who represented France at Euro 2020, joins the Hornets in a deal worth around £3million, the PA news agency understands.

Sissoko had two years left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but was not part of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans and is yet to feature this season.

He joined Spurs in 2016 as their club-record signing following a £30million move from Newcastle and has played 202 times, scoring five goals.

The box-to-box midfielder played an integral role in helping the club to the Champions League final in 2018-19 while he was also part of the team that challenged for the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

He will provide good experience to the Hornets team as they return to the top tier following promotion from the Sky Bet Championship last term.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz said earlier on Friday: “He is a very good player, everyone knows he is an experienced player.

“He is a top player and I think he would be very good for us. We will see if he arrives. Always I say the same thing – we will have one option more in our squad to try to give all the best for our team.”

His impending departure marks another step in Tottenham’s rebuild as he looks set to follow Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld out of the door at Spurs.

The clubs meet on Sunday in the Premier League as Watford visit north London, but the Frenchman is not expected to be involved.

