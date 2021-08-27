Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

In pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo’s career so far

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 8:26 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a prolific spell at Old Trafford before leaving for Spain (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the career of the 36-year-old Portugal international in pictures.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Manchester United in 2003 against Bolton
Ronaldo and Ruud Van Nistelrooy lift the FA Cup after victory over Millwall in 2004 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ronaldo watches on as England's Wayne Rooney is sent off at the 2006 World Cup
Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Newcastle United v Manchester United – St James Park
Ronaldo hit his only United hat-trick against Newcastle in 2008 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Ronaldo's towering header put Manchester United in front against Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Wes Brown following the Champions League win in 2008.
Ronaldo lifts the Champions League after Real Madrid's win over Atletico in the 2014 final in Lisbon
Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Manchester United in the Champions League
Celebrating another goal as Madrid won the Champions League in 2017 with victory over Juventus (Nick Potts/PA)
Ronaldo was forced off by injury in the final against France
An emotional Ronaldo celebrates at the final whistle
Euro 2020 Preview Package
Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford with Juventus in 2018
