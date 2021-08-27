In pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo’s career so far

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the career of the 36-year-old Portugal international in pictures.

Ronaldo made his debut for Manchester United in 2003 against Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronaldo and Ruud Van Nistelrooy lift the FA Cup after victory over Millwall in 2004 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronaldo watches on as England’s Wayne Rooney is sent off at the 2006 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronaldo hit his only United hat-trick against Newcastle in 2008 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ronaldo’s towering header put Manchester United in front against Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Celebrating with Wes Brown following that win in Moscow (PA)

Ronaldo, having moved on to Real Madrid, lifts the Champions League trophy after their win over city rivals Atletico in the 2014 final in Lisbon (Nick Potts/PA)

Ronaldo celebrates scoring against United in the Champions League (Adam Davy/PA)

Celebrating another goal as Madrid won the Champions League in 2017 with victory over Juventus (Nick Potts/PA)

Ronaldo was forced off by injury in the Euro 2016 final against France (Joe Giddens/PA)

But the tears were of joy at the final whistle (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lifting the European Championship trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)