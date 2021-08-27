Calendar Grand Slam would be biggest achievement of career – Novak Djokovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grand Slam would be biggest achievement of career – Novak Djokovic

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 10:10 pm
Novak Djokovic is aiming for fourth US Open triumph and 21st major title in total at Flushing Meadows (Mehdi Taamallah/PA)
Novak Djokovic says completing the calendar Grand Slam at the US Open would be the greatest achievement of his career.

The 34-year-old Serb would become the first player to achieve the feat since Steffi Graf in 1988, and the first man since Rod Laver 52 years ago, by claiming a fourth title in New York.

Djokovic also knows emulating his victories of 2011, 2015 and 2018 would see him overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the slam race for the first time in his career.

Asked at the US Open media day whether a calendar slam would be the greatest achievement of his career, Djokovic replied: “I think it’s an easy question. Yes, it would be.

“Obviously I know how big of an opportunity is in front of me here in New York where historically I’ve played really well over the years.

“I can’t wait. Honestly I’m very motivated to play my best tennis.

“But I have to hit one ball at a time, as they say, try to be in the moment, have a guiding star in a way, a dream to win a slam here which would obviously complete the calendar slam.

“I’m hugely inspired and motivated by that, no doubt. But at the same time I know how to balance things out mentally, with lots of expectations obviously around.”

The US Open starts on Monday and success at Flushing Meadows would take Djokovic’s total of major titles to 21, one more than sidelined pair Federer and Nadal.

Djokovic accepts their absence puts extra pressure on him, but says there are threats in the draw.

He said: “My participation here, without Rafa and Roger participating, I feel it.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Roger Federer (right) and Rafael Nadal (left) are absent from the 2021 US Open (Adrian Dennis/PA)

“I know there’s a lot of people who are going to be watching my matches and expecting me to do well and fight for a slam.

“At the same time, regardless of Roger’s and Rafa’s absence, you still have tremendous quality tennis players that are probably right now on a hot streak, like (Alexander) Zverev, (Daniil) Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas. Those are the three top contenders I see for the title.

“But grand slam is a grand slam. It’s a two-week-long event, best-of-five, and anything can happen.”

Djokovic says he has not spoken to the 83-year-old Laver about completing the calendar slam but will try to “seek for his advice”.

Tennis – Wimbledon Champions Dinner – Hotel Intercontinental
Rod Laver completed the last calendar Grand Slam in men’s tennis in 1969 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“I have not spoken to him about my position at the moment, the opportunity that I have,” he said.

“I’ll try definitely to reach out. I always meet Rod in Australia, have a little chat.

“He is one of the all-time greats, legends of our sport, someone I admire, respect, and look up to.

“I have had wonderful success on his court in Melbourne, so over the years we’ve seen each other quite a bit in Melbourne.

“I’ll try to seek for his advice. Hopefully he can tell me something that could help me.”

