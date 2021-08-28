Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / World

At least 22 dead as passenger boat sinks in Bangladesh

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: August 28, 2021, 5:08 pm
Rescue efforts after the boat sank (AP)
At least 22 people have died when a Bangladeshi passenger boat sank with more than 100 on board.

The driver of a cargo vessel suspected of colliding with the boat has been arrested, officials said.

The boat sank on Friday evening in a large body of water in the eastern district of Brahmanbari, 51 miles east of the capital, Dhaka.

No passengers were believed to be missing after nearly 24 hours of search efforts, said Emon Sarker, a duty officer with the district’s fire service and civil defence, who also provided the final death toll.

Initial reports said around 50 passengers were missing, citing local officials and media.

Bangladesh boat rescue efforts
More than 100 people were on board, officials said (AP)

“Maybe many swam to safety. There was no passenger list. It happens here. Today, nobody came to us looking for any missing people,” Mr Sarker said.

Bangladesh is a delta nation where water transport is heavily used to move people and goods. But deadly accidents are common.

Mr Sarker said the sunken boat was still submerged and would be brought to shore on Sunday.

A witness said two cargo vessels hit the boat, which sank quickly, Dhaka-based The Daily Star newspaper reported.

“I was grazing cattle on the bank. I heard a loud noise and saw the cargo vessels hitting the passenger trawler. I saw the trawler sinking quickly,” witness Nurul Amin told the paper.

