Donny Van De Beek will get chances at Manchester United – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Donny Van De Beek “will get his chances” at Manchester United this season.

The 24-year-old started only four Premier League games last season and has begun the new campaign as an unused substitute in United’s opening fixtures against Leeds and Southampton.

He was left out of the Holland squad this week for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers and national team manager Louis Van Gaal has told Van De Beek he needs to play games in order to be considered again for selection.

Solskjaer has moved to ease Van De Beek’s worries and insists the Dutchman will get opportunities in the near future.

“Of course we started against Leeds with a team we picked and a 5-1 win was, of course, justification for the team selection,” said the United boss.

“We move to the next one, Scott (McTominay) couldn’t play and Nemanja (Matic) was our best player in pre-season, that’s why I chose Nemanja, he’s been terrific.

“Donny has worked hard, he’s done really well, he will get his chances when the season gets going.

“We had Carabao Cup games, a game every four days, we’ve had a week every game, I can’t say any other way we made the decision when you start as well as you do you don’t wanna rotate too much, that was the decision, Nemanja started ahead of Donny.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has confirmed that Amad Diallo will go out on loan, with a deal agreed with an unnamed club.

The teenage winger joined United from Atalanta last summer in a deal reportedly worth up to £34million. He made eight first-team appearances, scoring against AC Milan in the Europa League.

Solskjaer had hinted that United would consider loan offers for Amad this season but recently said that he had been impressed in training and could stay at Old Trafford.

However, the Reds boss has now confirmed that a loan is in place and he is “excited” by the prospect.

“Yes I do (expect him to go out on loan). It’s not 100 per cent signed but we’ve agreed,” said Solskjaer.

“I don’t have to say which team it is yet but we’ve found a place that Amad feels excited about and we feel excited about.”

United resume their Premier League campaign against Wolves on Sunday but they will be without midfielder Scott McTominay for the trip to Molineux.

The Scotland international underwent groin surgery earlier this week and joins goalkeeper Dean Henderson (recovering from coronavirus), full-back Alex Telles (ankle) and striker Marcus Rashford (shoulder), as well as long-term absentee Phil Jones (knee), on the sidelines.

Summer signing Raphael Varane is closing in on a debut, while fellow new arrival Jadon Sancho will hope for a first start after two appearances as a substitute.