Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / World

England new boy Patrick Bamford earns Leeds a point at Burnley

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 4:13 pm
Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford (left) celebrates (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford (left) celebrates (Richard Sellers/PA)

Patrick Bamford’s late equaliser rescued Leeds a point in a 1-1 draw at Burnley to leave both sides chasing their first Premier League win of the season.

Chris Wood gave Burnley a second-half lead against his former club, but Bamford celebrated his England call-up with his first goal of the season with five minutes remaining.

Sean Dyche’s side fought and scrapped their way to their first point of the new campaign and threatened to overpower Leeds, who showed impressive resolve to hit back.

A feisty opening half an hour, which produced no chances, saw Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes both booked by referee Michael Oliver, who later added Kalvin Phillips and Ben Mee to his notebook before the interval.

Burnley had begun to build up a head of steam when Johann Gudmundsson had the first shot on goal, which curled off target in the 31st minute.

Leeds responded and carved out a better opening three minutes later. Bamford and Rodrigo combined to set up Raphinha, but his effort rolled wide of the far post.

Wood headed over from a corner and at the other end Bamford’s touch deserted him as he raced on to Phillips’ excellent ball over the top.

The Leeds striker then headed the ball against the base of his own post following another Burnley corner as the game opened up, but it remained goalless at half-time.

Burnley – who signed Maxwell Cornet from Lyon earlier in the day – continued to disrupt Leeds’ rhythm. Hassling, hustling and physically overwhelming the visitors and they enjoyed their best spell after the restart.

Brownhill fired wide from outside the box after neat build-up play and McNeil’s effort went closer.

The Clarets took a deserved lead in the 61st minute. James Tarkowski’s towering header from a corner was turned on to the crossbar by Illan Meslier, but Leeds could not clear the danger.

Matt Lowton had time to take aim with a low shot and Wood got the faintest of touches to deflect the ball beyond Meslier for his first goal of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa sent on Jamie Shackleton for Llorente and with 15 minutes to go Tyler Roberts replaced Rodrigo as Leeds chased an equaliser.

Dyche, who had earlier sent on another former Leeds player, Aaron Lennon, withdrew Barnes for Matej Vydra.

Pascal Struijk was the fifth player booked for his lunging challenge on Wood as Leeds struggled to breach Burnley’s defence.

But one moment of magic from Raphinha set up Leeds’ equaliser. He evaded two markers on the right edge of the area and when the ball broke to Shackleton, his shot was turned home by Bamford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal