Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Croatia reaps benefit as tourists flock to coastline despite pandemic concerns

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 7:24 pm
Holidaymakers sit in a seafront restaurant, in the Adriatic town of Rovinj, Croatia (Darko Bandic/AP)
Holidaymakers sit in a seafront restaurant, in the Adriatic town of Rovinj, Croatia (Darko Bandic/AP)

Beaches along Croatia’s Adriatic Sea coastline are swarming with people.

Guided tours are fully booked, restaurants are packed and sailboats were chartered well in advance.

Summer tourism has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations in Croatia this year.

Once fearful that the coronavirus pandemic would discourage people from travelling, Croatia’s tourism industry was caught by surprise.

“It’s much better, it’s almost like 2020 never happened,” said Josip Crncevic, a tour guide in Dubrovnik, a southern city known for its Old Town and nightlife that is Croatia’s most popular destination.

The Balkan country experienced four years of war in the 1990s, but before the pandemic had become a top vacation spot for European and US visitors who appreciated its small towns and scores of islands offering natural beauty, local seafood and recreation in comparatively uncrowded settings.

The success of the summer season carries strong implications for Croatia’s economy, which is among the weakest in the European Union.

Holidaymakers walk by the harbour, in the Adriatic town of Rovinj (Darko Bandic/AP)
Holidaymakers walk by the harbour, in the Adriatic town of Rovinj (Darko Bandic/AP)

Tourism accounts for up to 20% of gross domestic product, and visitor spending is essential to the incomes of locals who rent lodging or run other tourism-linked businesses.

While people here prepared for this year to be better than last because of the advent of Covid-19 vaccines, the tourism minister described the July and August demand for getaways in Croatia as “remarkable”.

As of August 10, overnight stays were at 69% of the record number seen in the 2019 season, tourism minister Nikolina Brnjac said.

The tourism revival is clearly visible in Dubrovnik, known as the “pearl” of the coastline, famous for its fortified, walled medieval city that is a Unesco protected area and which served as a set for the popular Game Of Thrones series.

The main street in Old Town buzzes with people as tour groups mill along the outer walls.

As a reminder of the continuing risk of Covid-19, a huge sign on one of the stone walls warns people to keep their distance from others, to wash their hands and to wear masks.

Wearing a mask is required in enclosed spaces in Croatia, but not outdoors.

A sailing boat sails during sunset, in the Adriatic (Darko Bandic/AP)
A sailing boat sails during sunset, in the Adriatic (Darko Bandic/AP)

Toni Dugandzic, a waiter at the restaurant Gusta Me, said the influx of tourists surprised many town residents and business people following last year’s poor season.

Restaurant owners did not expect it and therefore did not hire enough staff in time, he said.

“We work a little bit more because we were not prepared regarding human resources,” Mr Dugandzic said.

Health officials organised vaccination drives for people with jobs in tourism and kept some crowd limits in place.

About 40% of the adult population in the country of 4.2 million has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Daily reported cases have increased in recent weeks, reaching nearly 600 late this week.

Croatia has reported about 370,000 cases and more than 8,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Some visitors decided the best way to stay safe while on vacation was by renting a sailboat to tour Croatia’s islands and isolated bays.

Most of the sailboats in the crammed marina in the central Adriatic town of Biograd were already booked.

A couple enjoy the sunset on the seafront (Darko Bandic/AP)
A couple enjoy the sunset on the seafront (Darko Bandic/AP)

“Everybody is looking to have a boat!” exclaimed Marin Katicin, the chief executive of charter company Pitter Yachting.

“We have no boats anymore!”

Kate Redder, a visitor from Germany, chartered a boat with her friends.

Sailing around Croatia provides a feeling of independence, a better view of the country’s stunning scenery and a way to self-isolate on the water, she explained.

“I think it is just safer than going to a hotel where you meet different people all the time,” Ms Redder said.

“So you are safe.

“We are only here as a family and with our skipper.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal