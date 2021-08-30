Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
News / World

France requires hospitality workers to have virus pass

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 10:23 am
(Adrienne Surprenant/AP)
(Adrienne Surprenant/AP)

Some two million workers in restaurants and other service jobs in France must now show a health pass to go to work, as part of government virus-fighting efforts.

Members of the public are already required to show the pass to go to restaurants, tourist sites and many other venues.

From Monday, all staff members must also show the pass, which requires proof of vaccination, a fresh negative virus test or recovery from Covid-19. Those who do not risk suspension or other punishment, and businesses that do not comply face potential fines.

Virus Outbreak France
Protesters hold a rally in Lilles against the Covid-19 health pass needed to access restaurants, long-distance trains and other venues (Michel Spingler/AP)

Nearly 72% of French people have had at least one dose of a vaccine and more than 64% are fully vaccinated.

A small but vocal minority of people who oppose vaccinations or the health pass system have held weekly protests around the country since July.

France recorded the second-highest number of infections in Europe over the past month, but its summer spike in cases has started to subside since the government imposed stricter vaccination and other virus rules.

The country has reported more than 114,000 virus-related deaths.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal