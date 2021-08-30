Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Edinson Cavani’s Uruguay call-up cancelled

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 11:05 am
Edinson Cavani, right, will not play for Uruguay next month after the federation cancelled his call-up (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Edinson Cavani, right, will not play for Uruguay next month after the federation cancelled his call-up (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani’s Uruguay call-up for next month’s World Cup qualifiers has been cancelled.

The Premier League announced last week that its clubs would not release players for international duty which involved travel to countries covered by the British Government’s ‘red list’ coronavirus restrictions.

Uruguay is on that list, which would mean Cavani being required to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 10 days on his return to the UK.

However, the Uruguayan federation confirmed on Sunday that Cavani would no longer be called up for the matches against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.

Aston Villa announced on Sunday that their Argentina call-ups – Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia – would be released for that country’s first two qualifiers in the September break but would miss the last one against Bolivia.

Under that arrangement, the club said, the players would only miss the Premier League game against Chelsea on September 11.

Tottenham’s Argentinian duo Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are set to follow suit.

It is understood developments at Spurs and Villa have not altered Liverpool’s position on the matter.

Brazilian trio Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino will therefore not be released, and nor will Egypt forward Mohamed Salah.

LaLiga meanwhile is requesting the postponement of the Sevilla v Barcelona and Villarreal v Alaves matches due to be played on September 11 after the Court of Arbitration rejected its request to set aside the extension of September’s South American international break.

The request to postpone those matches – and modify kick-off times of other games – has gone to the Spanish football federation’s competitions committee.

LaLiga said FIFA’s decision to extend the window – which was taken after World Cup qualifying matches due to be played in March were called off due to coronavirus – was “a clear declaration of intent to infringe on the autonomy of domestic leagues, in an abuse of rights”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal