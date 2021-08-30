Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Evans battles lasting effects of Covid-19 to reach US Open second round

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 10:20 pm
Dan Evans (pictured) beat Thiago Monteiro in four sets (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dan Evans fought off the lasting effects of Covid-19 as he overcame hot conditions and Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro to reach the US Open second round.

The British number one struggled physically before winning 6-3 7-6 (6) 6-4 6-1.

Evans arrived in New York on the back of four defeats in his last five matches since Wimbledon after missing the Olympics because he contracted coronavirus.

The 31-year-old started the match well but his energy levels plummeted in the second set as it appeared his worst fears were to be confirmed.

Yet in the searing heat, Evans rallied and – aided by putting ice packs on his feet at the changeovers – managed to win the next two sets to progress.

“It wasn’t easy. I felt pretty bad and I just hung in there really,” said Evans in his post-match press conference.

“I was playing better than I had been, but physically I wasn’t feeling great. I had a pretty bad headache – that’s something that I’ve never had before.

“I think the lack of matches in my legs played a big part and made me feel tired – at least that’s what I hope it is.

Dan Evans in action
Dan Evans overcame hot conditions at the US Open (Nell Redmond/AP)

“Usually I enjoy playing in hot and humid conditions and I feel that I am pretty good in those conditions, but today I wasn’t.

“I don’t know if it is because I haven’t played a lot and I am not very fit at the minute or if it is the lasting effects.

“I got through and did a good job and I would probably say I was the better player.”

Evans will play American Marcos Giron or France’s Antoine Hoang in the second round.

