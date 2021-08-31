News / World Andy Murray knocked out of US Open in thriller against Stefanos Tsitsipas By Press Association August 31, 2021, 2:58 am Andy Murray yells in frustration during his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas (Seth Wenig/AP) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Stefanos Tsitsipas claims innocence after Andy Murray vents anger at US Open US Open day one: Andy Murray frustrated but Naomi Osaka all smiles Andy Murray bows out of US Open in testy five-setter with Stefanos Tsitsipas Andy Murray: Players have a responsibility to wider public to get Covid-19 jab