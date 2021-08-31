Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / World

Cameron Norrie crashes out in straight sets at US Open

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 4:09 am
Cameron Norrie lost to Carlos Alcaraz (Elise Amendola/AP)
Cameron Norrie lost to Carlos Alcaraz (Elise Amendola/AP)

British number two Cameron Norrie found Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz too hot to handle as he tumbled out of the US Open.

Norrie has enjoyed such a successful 2021 that he was seeded 26 at Flushing Meadows.

The 26-year-old had also reached the third round in his previous four grand slams events.

US Open Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz returns to Cameron Norrie during his win over the British number two (Elise Amendola/AP)

But he was beaten in straight sets by US Open debutant Alcaraz, at 18 the youngest man in the world’s top 100.

Norrie had no answer to the youngster’s powerful hitting as he went down 6-4 6-4 6-3.

Norrie joined fellow Briton Andy Murray in falling at the first hurdle while Alcaraz will face Arthur Rinderknech of France in round two.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal