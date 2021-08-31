Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / World

US Open day one: Andy Murray frustrated but Naomi Osaka all smiles

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 5:55 am
Andy Murray bowed out in five sets (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andy Murray bowed out in five sets (Seth Wenig/AP)

Andy Murray rolled back the years as he agonisingly lost out to third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on a sensational opening day at the US Open.

The former world number one pushed Tsitsipas all the way in a five-set marathon, but was left frustrated by the Greek’s lengthy bathroom breaks and made his feelings clear afterwards.

It was a tough day for the British contingent with only Dan Evans making it through.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka got her title defence up and running with a 6-4 6-1 win over Marie Bouzkova.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day one at the US Open.

Picture of the day

US Open Tennis
Naomi Osaka is all smiles after a tough year (Elise Amendola/AP)

Shot of day

Tweet of the day

From one Andy to another

Stat of the day

Tsitsipas is now the 10th active player to have beaten Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray

Quote of the day

Brit watch

US Open Tennis
Cameron Norrie fell to Carlos Alcaraz (Elise Amendola/AP)

Murray’s defeat was quickly followed by Cameron Norrie going down in straight sets to Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz. Johanna Konta’s withdrawal through injury pre-empted a miserable day for Britain’s women with Heather Watson and Harriet Dart departing. But Dan Evans made it through, beating Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3 7-6 (6) 6-4 6-1.

Fallen seeds

Men: John Isner (19), Ugo Humbert (23), Cameron Norrie (26), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29), Marin Cilic (30)
Women: Yulia Putintseva (31)

Up next

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev gets the action under way on Arthur Ashe against Sam Querrey, before women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty takes on Vera Zvonareva. Novak Djokovic then begins his bid for the calendar grand slam against Holger Rune.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal