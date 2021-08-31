Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / World

USA home advantage and Nelly Korda set to shine – Solheim Cup talking points

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 6:03 am
Catriona Matthew is aiming to captain Europe to a Solheim Cup victory for the second time (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Catriona Matthew is aiming to captain Europe to a Solheim Cup victory for the second time (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Europe will attempt to retain the Solheim Cup when they take on the United States at Inverness Club in Toledo.

Here, the PA news agency looks at four talking points ahead of the biennial contest from September 4-6.

How much of a home advantage will the United States enjoy?

The United States have a formidable record on home soil in normal circumstances, losing just once, in Colorado in 2013, and Europe’s task has been made even harder with coronavirus travel restrictions meaning very few fans will be able to travel to Toledo. US-based Europeans will hopefully be able to make themselves heard, but there is no doubt they will be vastly outnumbered.

Can Nelly Korda continue her brilliant season in a team setting?

Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda was unbeaten in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Korda became world number one after winning her first major title in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June and then won a gold medal in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 23-year-old won three and a half points from four matches in a losing cause at Gleneagles and will again be expected to form a powerful partnership with sister Jessica.

Who will step up for Europe?

Georgia Hall
Team Europe’s Georgia Hall (right) celebrates with Celine Boutier after winning on day three of the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles (Jane Barlow/PA)

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier were the stars of the show for the home side at Gleneagles, combining for two foursomes wins and another in the second day fourballs before also winning their respective singles matches. It would be no surprise to see the Anglo-French duo paired together again in Toledo, while European captain Catriona Matthew will have to wisely marshal her four wild cards.

Can the United States remain on course for a clean sweep of team events?

So far in 2021 the United States have won the Walker Cup at Seminole in Florida and the Curtis Cup at Conwy in Wales, recovering from a three-point deficit on the opening day in the latter with the aid of a dominant performance in the singles. Victory in the Solheim Cup would leave just the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits to go and recent evidence points to home advantage being crucial.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal