Tuesday, August 31st 2021
News / World

Google to invest £859m in cloud computing infrastructure in Germany

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 11:21 am
Google said it aims to use 100% renewable energy by 2030 (Tim Goode/PA)

Google has said it is investing one billion euros (£859 million) by 2030 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Germany and to increase the use of renewable energy.

The internet giant said it plans to add new cloud computing centres in the Berlin region and in the town of Hanau, close to the DE-CIX data exchange in Frankfurt.

Google said it would purchase more than 140 megawatts of electricity from the German subsidiary of French utility company Engie over the coming years to operate the data centres.

The company said Engie will guarantee that 80% of the electricity comes from carbon-free sources, including a new solar park and 22 existing wind parks in Germany.

Google said it aims to use 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Germany’s economy minister Peter Altmaier called the announcement a “strong signal” for green energy and digital infrastructure.

