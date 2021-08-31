Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
News / World

South Africa quick Dale Steyn announces retirement

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 11:56 am
South Africa’s Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from cricket (PA)
South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from cricket.

The 38-year-old, considered one of the finest bowlers of his generation, made the announcement on social media, calling time on his 18-year professional career.

Steyn said on Twitter: “Today I officially retire from the game I love most. Bitter sweet but graceful.

“Thank you to everyone, from family to team-mates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together.”

Steyn, who made his Test debut in 2004 on home soil against England, added: “It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood.

“There are too many stories to tell. Too many faces to thank.”

Steyn appeared in 93 Test matches for South Africa, taking 439 wickets, and played his last Test against Sri Lanka in 2019 before announcing his retirement from Test cricket in August that year to focus on limited-overs cricket.

He played for four English County Championship sides – Essex, Warwickshire, Glamorgan and Hampshire – and joined Kandy Tuskers for the 2020 Lanka Premier League in November last year.

Steyn was named ICC 2008 Test Cricketer of the Year and Wisden’s Leading Cricketer in the World in 2013 and was number one bowler in the ICC Test rankings for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014.

