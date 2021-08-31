Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / World

EU reaches goal of vaccinating 70% of adults

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 12:18 pm
Christian Gravert, chief medical officer of the Deutsche Bahn, vaccinates a man with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a special train of the public transport S-Bahn, in which vaccination against Covid-19 are offered, in Berlin, Germany (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)
Christian Gravert, chief medical officer of the Deutsche Bahn, vaccinates a man with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a special train of the public transport S-Bahn, in which vaccination against Covid-19 are offered, in Berlin, Germany (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

The European Union has reached its goal of getting 70% of adults fully vaccinated against coronavirus by the end of the summer, the president of the 27-nation bloc’s executive arm said.

In a message posted on Twitter, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen thanked “the many people making this great achievement possible”.

The EU’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign got off to a slow start due to supply shortages and delays but is now among the most successful worldwide.

Global Covid-19 cases and deaths
(PA Graphics)

“But we must go further! We need more Europeans to vaccinate,” Ms von der Leyen said.

“And we need to help the rest of the world vaccinate, too. We’ll continue supporting our partners.”

She said the EU is the biggest contributor to the Covax initiative, which aims to deliver vaccines to low-income nations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal