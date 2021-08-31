Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021
News / World

F1 chief Jean Todt vows sport will learn lessons from Belgian Grand Prix fiasco

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 4:29 pm
Max Verstappen was handed victory in the Belgian Grand Prix (Francisco Seco/PA)
Max Verstappen was handed victory in the Belgian Grand Prix (Francisco Seco/PA)

Formula One chief Jean Todt has vowed his sport will learn the lessons from this weekend’s unsatisfactory conclusion to the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps.

The rain-hit event was abandoned after just two laps behind the safety car, with Max Verstappen declared the winner ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, after officials deemed the track unsafe.

The move drew criticism from former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who dismissed safety concerns, and Hamilton, who implied the decision to stage a nominal race was made due to financial reasons.

FIA president Todt admitted in a statement issued on Tuesday that the race had presented “extraordinary challenges”, and said the current regulations will be carefully reviewed at the next meeting of the F1 Commission in October.

Todt said: “This year’s Belgian Grand Prix presented extraordinary challenges to the FIA Formula One World Championship.

“The weather windows predicted by the forecasters did not appear throughout the day, and while a small window did appear late in the day during which there was an attempt to start the race, conditions quickly worsened again.

Lewis Hamilton was among those to criticise the decision to start the Belgian Grand Prix (Francisco Seco/PA)

“Therefore, due to the lack of visibility created by the spray behind the cars, we could not run the full race in sufficiently safe conditions for the drivers, marshals as well as the brave spectators who waited for many hours in the rain, for whom I am very sorry.

“The FIA together with Formula 1 and the teams will carefully review the regulations to see what can be learned and improved for the future.

“The findings, including the topic of points allocation, will be added to the agenda of the next F1 Commission meeting on October 5.”

