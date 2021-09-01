Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / World

Alyssa Milano shares update on uncle after they were in a car crash

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 2:46 am
Actress Alyssa Milano has revealed her uncle is making a recovery after he suffered a heart attack at the wheel while she was in the car (Francis Specker/PA)
Actress Alyssa Milano has revealed her uncle is making a recovery after he suffered a heart attack at the wheel while she was in the car (Francis Specker/PA)

Actress Alyssa Milano has revealed her uncle is making a recovery after he suffered a heart attack at the wheel while she was in the car.

Charmed star Milano said she was in a “terrifying” crash in Los Angeles when her uncle Mitch was taken ill.

The #MeToo activist was unharmed in the accident but Mitch was seriously ill and police performed CPR on him.

Milano, 48, had said she was unsure if her uncle would recover but has now shared a positive update with fans.

In a video message, she said: “So many of you have reached out to show their love and support and sent their prayers. So I thought you would like this update. Listen carefully.”

She then shared a voice note from Mitch which said: “It’s about 12 o’clock. And I want to thank you for saving me and I should be getting out of here soon. I love you.”

After the car crash on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles in August, Milano praised the police officers, doctors and nurses who helped both her and her uncle, who she described as “such an important part of our family”.

She said: “He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.”

Milano has been married to talent agent David Bugliari since 2009 and they have two children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal