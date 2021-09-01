Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Novak Djokovic survives scare to keep calendar slam bid on track at US Open

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 3:18 am Updated: September 1, 2021, 5:12 am
Novak Djokovic is into round two (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Novak Djokovic’s bid for tennis history at the US Open got off to a bumpy start against 18-year-old Danish qualifier Holger Rune.

The world number one, bidding for a fourth Flushing Meadows title and to become the first man to complete the calendar grand slam in 52 years, dropped the second set against the spirited Rune.

However, the youngster began cramping up in the third and was in no fit state to mount a further challenge as Djokovic completed a 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-1 victory.

“I got to say it’s never nice to finish a match like that. Holger deserves a big round of applause. It’s unfortunate,” said Djokovic.

US Open Tennis
Cramp got the better of Holger Rune (Frank Franklin II/AP)

“I was trying to feel the ball out there. It wasn’t the best of my performance but he played well and I didn’t serve well in the decisive moments of the second set. After that it’s difficult to talk about the match, he couldn’t move much.

“It happened to me when I was younger. These things happen. You could see he struggled a lot and I feel for him. I’m sure we’ll see a lot of him in the future.”

Djokovic, 34, was playing his first match since missing out on a bronze medal at the Olympics, and there was no initial sign of rust as he immediately broke Rune’s serve and raced away with the first set in 26 minutes.

However Rune, swinging like the carefree, precocious teenager he probably is, broke Djokovic to love at the start of the second and had the Serbian rattled as he took the tie-break to level the match.

It was a curious set from Djokovic, with five double faults and 15 unforced errors telling its own story.

But while the Arthur Ashe crowd sensed a seismic upset, Rune’s fitness began to let him down, and the final set and a half was tough to watch.

Earlier Alexander Zverev, who denied Djokovic the chance of a golden slam when he beat him at the Olympics on his way to the gold medal, is safely through after beating American veteran Sam Querrey 6-4 7-5 6-2.

The German fourth seed was runner-up at Flushing Meadows last year and is looking for a first grand slam title.

But he admitted “If a guy wins three majors in the same year and then is at the US Open, you have to give him the favourite card. Because if not now, then when? He’s won three majors.

US Open Tennis
Alexander Zverev saw off Sam Querrey (John Minchillo/AP)

“To be honest, I think I was the first person to beat him on a hard court or grass court this season, and I was also the only person to beat him at a very, very big event this year.

“Everything else he’s won. I mean, yeah, he’s the favourite. No question about that. But I think other guys are very hungry.

“I have been playing good. I’ve won two tournaments, I’m on a 12-match winning streak.

“I hope I can keep the level up and maybe even play better, because to beat Novak here is going to be an extremely difficult task.”

Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini and semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov got straight-sets wins under their belts.

Italian Berrettini needed two tie-breaks on his way to beating Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, winning 6-3 in the third set.

Canadian Shapovalov raced into the second round with a 6-2 6-2 6-3 victory over Federico Delbonis of Argentina in just one hour and 49 minutes.

Ninth seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who beat Djokovic in the Olympic bronze medal match, was a surprise first-round casualty, losing a deciding set tie-break against American Maxime Cressy.

In the late match Taylor Fritz gave the home crowd something to cheer when he knocked out Australian 14th seed Alex De Minaur in four sets.

Fellow seeds Karen Khachanov, David Goffin, Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego also fell by the wayside.

