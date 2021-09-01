Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Q&A: Key questions answered from Premier League summer transfer window

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 10:58 am
Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish had eventful transfer windows (PA)
Manchester City and Chelsea spent big on Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku, while Tottenham thwarted Harry Kane’s attempts to leave.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key issues from the summer transfer window.

Is player power on the wane after Harry Kane failed to force through a move to Manchester City?

In a word, no. But Kane’s inability to twist Tottenham’s arm into letting him leave north London underscores the enduring value of a long-term contract, for both good and bad. Kane’s lengthy deal, signed three years ago and running until 2024, offered him security in the first instance, but has now allowed Spurs to deny him his big move.

How has the pandemic affected transfer spending?

Among the Premier League’s elite, the impact of Covid-19 appears limited when it comes to new recruits. Chelsea broke their club record to bring in Romelu Lukaku for £98million and Manchester City set a new high British watermark with their £100million capture of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. Arsenal’s willingness to shell out £50million on developing Brighton defender Ben White proved instructive on the Premier League’s enduring spending power.

Will Chelsea be happy with their transfer window business?

The Blues will be more than satisfied with pulling off their main summer target of a premium striker, with Lukaku arriving from Inter Milan and immediately hitting form. The loan capture of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid adds important depth in defensive midfield too. Thomas Tuchel has been coy on his side’s title chances, but Chelsea can be genuine contenders.

What impact can Cristiano Ronaldo have on his Manchester United return?

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner can propel United back into a genuine title race. The 36-year-old might not be the flying winger of old, but 29 goals in 33 Serie A appearances last season tells its own story. United have pace to burn on the flanks, especially with Jadon Sancho’s arrival. Throw in Raphael Varane’s calming defensive influence, and the Red Devils should be right in the mix.

Which teams struggled in the window?

Newcastle United v Burnley – Carabao Cup – Second Round – St James’ Park
Steve Bruce, pictured, can be forgiven with being frustrated by Newcastle’s inactivity in the transfer market (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Everton were unable to offload a number of players needing fresh starts, most notably James Rodriguez, leaving Rafael Benitez’s hands fairly well tied. Watford brought in 11 and saw 15 leave amid a revolving Vicarage Road door, but the Hornets could be short on Premier League nous. Newcastle stumped up £25million for Joe Willock from Arsenal but an otherwise lean window could leave Steve Bruce’s Magpies in trouble.

