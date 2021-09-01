Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea charged by FA for failing to control their players

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 2:24 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 4:54 pm
Reece James, left, is sent off by referee Anthony Taylor in Chelsea’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Anfield (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea have been charged with two counts of failing to control their players in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool.

Referee Anthony Taylor sent off defender Reece James after a goal line handball, with Mo Salah equalising from the penalty spot.

The Chelsea players were incensed by Taylor’s decision to dismiss James, with the Blues feeling the ball had deflected off the England star’s thigh onto his arm.

The FA has given Chelsea until Friday to respond to the charges.

“Chelsea FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday,” read an FA statement.

“It is alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 48th minute of the first half, and following the half-time whistle.

“Chelsea FC has until Friday to provide a response to this charge.”

Kai Havertz’s headed goal had put Chelsea in front before Salah levelled from the spot.

Chelsea’s 10 men held firm for a point however, leaving both sides unbeaten three matches into the new league campaign.

