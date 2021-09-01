Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US extends ban on American passports for travel to North Korea

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 5:40 pm
The State Department announced the extension of the ban until August 31 2022 (Andrew Harnik/AP)
The Biden administration has extended for one year a Trump-era ban on the use of US passports for travel to North Korea.

The ban was first imposed by former secretary of state Rex Tillerson in 2017 after the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who was injured while in North Korean custody. It has been extended annually ever since.

The State Department announced the extension of the ban until August 31 2022, in a Federal Register notice to be published on Thursday.

Humanitarian groups have expressed concern about the impact the initial ban and its extensions have had on providing relief to isolated North Korea.

The ban makes it illegal to use a US passport for travel to, from or through North Korea, also known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or the DPRK, unless the document has been specially validated.

Such validations are granted by the State Department only in the case of compelling national interest.

“The Department of State has determined there continues to be serious risk to US citizens and nationals of arrest and long-term detention constituting imminent danger to their physical safety,” the department said in the notice.

“Accordingly, all US passports shall remain invalid for travel to, in, or through the DPRK unless specially validated for such travel under the authority of the Secretary of State.”

Mr Warmbier was part of a group tour of North Korea and was leaving the country in January 2016 when he was arrested for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster.

He was later convicted of subversion and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In June 2017, North Korean authorities reported to US officials that Mr Warmbier had suffered extensive injuries while in custody, and former US president Donald Trump’s administration sent a delegation to repatriate him.

Mr Warmbier, who was comatose, died in a Cincinnati hospital six days after his return to the US. Shortly after, Mr Tillerson imposed the ban on the use of US passports for travel to North Korea.

