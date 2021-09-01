Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England would have to win the World Cup to get over Euro 2020 – Gareth Southgate

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 10:48 pm
Gareth Southgate’s side were beaten in the Euro 2020 final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gareth Southgate believes the only way to overcome England’s Euro 2020 heartbreak is to win the World Cup.

The Three Lions lost to Italy on penalties at Wembley this summer in the country’s first appearance in a major final for 55 years.

A tough World Cup qualifier away to Hungary on Thursday comes just 53 days on from the Italy defeat.

England were beaten on penalties
With the finals kicking off in Qatar next November, Southgate feels winning the World Cup would end talk about what went wrong in July.

“We probably need to win a World Cup final,” the England boss replied when asked what it would take for the Euros to be forgotten.

“Because nothing else is really going to compare to the level of the game we were involved in and the unique circumstance that being involved in a final brings.

“We had two years of having to reflect on a World Cup semi-final and whatever we do in the next 18 months has got to be towards leading us towards challenging in a World Cup.”

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire echoed the sentiments of his international boss when asked if he would get over the pain of losing to Italy.

“It hurts and it always will hurt,” he said.

“Will you ever get over losing a penalty shootout to become European champions? Probably only if you win one of these major tournaments will you overcome that.

“Of course it hurts and it probably hurts every fan as well, not just us players and staff. It will hurt everyone.”

Harry Maguire believes the defeat can only be forgotten about if they win a major trophy
While Maguire played a huge part in England’s run to the final, someone who was used more sparingly could now become a major player in Southgate’s plans to win the World Cup.

Jack Grealish started just once at Euro 2020 before completing a move from Aston Villa to Manchester City and breaking the transfer record for a British player.

Southgate feels Grealish will need time to adapt to life with the Premier League champions but can flourish under the pressure of his price tag.

“He is going to be fitter now because he missed 16 weeks (last season) and he was only able to train two days out of three in the summer,” Southgate replied when asked what Grealish’s move would do for his career.

Gareth Southgate, right, expects Jack Grealish, left, to thrive at Manchester City
“So we knew we had to get the best that we could physically from him. We’ve got to also respect that he is going to need a period of adaptation with his club.

“There’s a big difference to the way Manchester City play. Pep (Guardiola) is very precise on positional discipline with the ball. That’s different to what he’s used to. That will take some adaptation.

“I don’t think the price tag itself will bother him. I think he enjoys that. He’s a player that thrives on that sort of pressure. He will be judged differently on and off the pitch because of that price tag and because his profile is high at the moment.

“I think he is ready for that and would expect that. He is also going to play Champions League football and he is going to play with top-level players, train with top-level players every day, and he’s going to play at a club where they have to win every week. The combination of all those things is going to help him become a better player, with a doubt.”

