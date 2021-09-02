Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Britney Spears to face no action over housekeeper row, prosecutors say

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 3:24 am
Britney Spears will not face charges over allegations she slapped a phone out of her housekeeper’s hand, prosecutors have said (Yui Mok/PA)
Britney Spears will not face charges over allegations she slapped a phone out of her housekeeper’s hand, prosecutors have said (Yui Mok/PA)

Britney Spears will not face charges over allegations she slapped a phone out of her housekeeper’s hand, prosecutors have said.

The pop superstar was investigated over an alleged altercation at her home in August.

However, no action will be taken due to insufficient evidence and the lack of an injury to the housekeeper, the Ventura County District Attorney said.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears will face no action over allegations she slapped a phone out of her housekeeper’s hand (PA)

Erik Nasarenko said police were called to Spears’s home on August 16 over reports she and the worker had a row over the veterinary care for the singer’s dog.

It was alleged Spears, who owns a house in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles west of Los Angeles, slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand.

It was later said the screen protector was damaged.

Spears’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, described the accusation as “sensationalised-tabloid fodder”.

He said: “If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears, it would not have been pursued or covered at all.

“Anyone can make an accusation, but this should never have made it this far, and we are glad the DA’s office has done the right thing.”

The news comes amid Spears’s increasingly bitter legal battle with her father over the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for 13 years.

This week Mr Rosengart accused Jamie Spears of trying to “extort” his daughter over the conditions for his leaving the conservatorship.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal