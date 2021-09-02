Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
News / World

Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 delayed amid Delta surge

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 3:46 am
Tom Cruise films Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 have been delayed amid a spike in Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant (Ian West/PA)
Tom Cruise films Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 have been delayed amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the US caused by the Delta variant.

Studio Paramount said the Top Gun sequel will now arrive in May next year instead of November 2021.

Mission: Impossible 7 has been moved from its May 2022 slot to the following September.

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise is the star of blockbuster sequels in the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible franchises, both of which have been delayed (Danny Lawson/PA)

Paramount also pushed back the release of comedy Jackass Forever from October to February.

The moves come as the US experiences another wave of Covid-19 as a result of the more transmissible Delta variant, with studios fearing the virus’ re-emergence will keep customers away from cinemas.

The daily case average in America was 160,041 on Tuesday, according to official figures.

Despite Delta’s impact in the US, UK and Europe, film fans have major releases to look forward to over the coming weeks.

September is set to see the long-awaited arrival of James Bond movie No Time To Die, while October should bring highly awaited films including Dune, The Many Saints Of Newark and The French Dispatch.

Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 action original, will see Cruise, 59, reprise the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Mission: Impossible 7 will once again see the Hollywood star as special agent Ethan Hunt.

Both films have been repeatedly delayed amid the pandemic.

