US Open day three: Tsitsipas panned while rain stops play under roof

Stefanos Tsitsipas was flushed with success again at the US Open.

The Greek third seed, whose lengthy bathroom breaks angered Andy Murray during their marathon first-round clash, beat Adrian Mannarino in four sets.

But he was jeered by the Arthur Ashe crowd following another long trip to the loo after dropping the third set.

Earlier, Britain’s Dan Evans equalled his best showing at Flushing Meadows with victory over Marcos Giron.

Meanwhile, the torrential rain which interrupted play on the outside courts also halted one match under the roof and forced another to be cancelled.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day three at the US Open.

Picture of the day

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini was left banging her head against the wall by Victoria Azarenka (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tweet of the day

Sideways rain roaring into Louis Armstrong Stadium. pic.twitter.com/X08DjmRUSM — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) September 2, 2021

Coach and pundit Darren Cahill was as baffled as the rest of us when rain halted play during the match between Kevin Anderson and Diego Schwartzman – despite it being played under the roof in the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The match resumed on the adjacent Arthur Ashe Court at 11.45pm local time, with Schwartzman winning in three sets, while Angelique Kerber’s clash with Anhelina Kalinina, due on afterwards, was pushed back until Thursday.

Stat of the day

Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to reach the third round of two grand slam events since Novak Djokovic in 2005

Shock of the day

THAT'S how you finish off an upset! 😱 Botic Van de Zandschulp takes out No. 8 seed Casper Ruud to advance to Round 3. pic.twitter.com/ZQBP1MFVnV — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2021

A big scalp for the Dutchman, who bridged a gap of 106 places in the world rankings.

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Evans dodged the rain to beat American Giron 6-4 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 and book his place in the third round for the fourth time. He will face Australia’s Alexei Popyrin on Friday.

Fallen seeds

Grigor Dimitrov had to retire injured (John Minchillo/AP)

Men: Casper Ruud (8), Grigor Dimitrov (15), Cristian Garin (16).

Women: Coco Gauff (21), Ekaterina Alexandrova (32).

Up next

Thanks for making me feel so welcome! Very very happy to be into r2! https://t.co/3fUR5noRHe — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) August 31, 2021

Novak Djokovic takes the next step on the road the the calendar grand slam when he faces Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in round two. Britain’s Emma Raducanu is back in action against the experienced Zhang Shuai of China.