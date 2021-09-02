Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates goals record to his nation

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 10:14 am Updated: September 2, 2021, 10:26 am
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Republic of Ireland’s John Egan scores their side’s first goal of the game during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Estadio Algarve, Portugal. Picture date: Wednesday September 1, 2021.
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has dedicated his record 111 international goals to his nation after staging the most dramatic of late shows to wrench an unlikely victory away from the Republic of Ireland.

Portugal looked to be heading for a shock World Cup qualifier defeat at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday evening until the 36-year-old, who had seen his first-half penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu, headed them level with a minute to spare and then won the game six minutes into stoppage time.

Ronaldo’s first goal edged him ahead of the 109-goal record he had previously shared with Iran striker Ali Daei, but while the personal landmark brought obvious pleasure to a man who recently sealed his return to Manchester United after 12 years, it was what his double meant to his country which was more important to him.

Ronaldo, now suspended for Tuesday’s trip to Azerbaijan after taking his shirt off to celebrate, told the Portuguese Football Federation’s official website: “I’m very happy for the two goals and the record, but especially for the team to believe until the end.

“It’s motivation and the desire I have to continue playing football. If we get up every day wanting to do our best and give ourselves joy, we have great motivation.

“This record is mine and unique. I was missing a goal and I scored two, I’m extremely happy. I dedicate it to all Portuguese and the entire team. We had to suffer until the end.”

It had proved something of a frustrating night for Ronaldo, whose 15th-minute spot-kick was brilliantly saved by 19-year-old Bazunu, with Ireland’s well-organised defence frustrating Portugal for long periods, particularly after John Egan had headed them in front on the stroke of half-time.

But as time ran down, Ronaldo finally made his inevitable impact on the game, heading home Goncalo Guedes’ 89th-minute cross to level and then repeating the feat at the death to cement Portugal’s place at the top of Group A.

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva, who had passed up a glorious opportunity before Ronaldo struck for the first time, admitted he and his team-mates had plenty to work on after being given a fright in their own back yard.

Silva said: “We are happy for the victory, but there are many things to correct. We missed a lot of chances, we were unlucky – I missed a goal I can’t miss. In the end, there are three points and we are very happy.”

