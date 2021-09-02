Kanye West set on fire in Come To Life music video featuring Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is set on fire in the music video for his song Come To Life, which features footage from his recent listening event for album Donda.

The video also features his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West’s scene-stealing cameo in a Balenciaga wedding dress and full veil.

The rapper made headlines for his listening event in Chicago on August 26, when he appeared to go up in flames in the middle of Soldier Field stadium.

The video shows him seated inside a church as he is engulfed by fire, before he stands up and walks out, with flames still covering his body.

The music video also uses footage of Kardashian West slowing walking through the stadium in the wedding gown.

Kardashian West filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage but she has remained supportive of the rapper, posting frequently about the album on social media.

Donda has suffered multiple delays after being initially promised a year ago.

West had said it would arrive in July, then spent time living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where he had held a listening event, while working on completing the record.

A second event was also held in Atlanta, with no sign of a release.

He eventually released the album, a follow-up to 2019’s Jesus Is King and named in honour of his late mother, on Sunday August 29.

The record features appearances from figures who have sparked controversy in recent months, Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

Tracks Jail and Jail Pt2 give co-writing credit to Brian Warner, the real name of shock rocker Marilyn Manson, who has denied multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Jail Pt2 features a verse from DaBaby, who was recently criticised for allegedly homophobic comments made at a music festival.

The album also features appearances from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi and the late rapper Pop Smoke.

Donda West was an English professor at Chicago State University who died in 2007 aged 58 following complications from cosmetic surgery.

Her death had a devastating impact on West, who as well as his latest album also named a creative content company after her.

Samples of his mother’s speech feature on the record.