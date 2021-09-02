Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

5 things we learned from Scotland’s setback in Copenhagen

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 12:12 pm
There was frustration for Andy Robertson and Scotland (Claus Bech/PA)
There was frustration for Andy Robertson and Scotland (Claus Bech/PA)

Scotland’s hopes of winning their World Cup qualifying group were dealt a setback when they lost 2-0 to Denmark on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke’s team now appear to be in a three-way battle for second place in Group F with Israel and Austria.

Here are five talking points in the wake of Wednesday’s defeat in Copenhagen.

Men against boys

Denmark are not seen as one of Europe’s traditional football heavyweights but the overall difference in quality between the two sides in Copenhagen was stark. The Danes played with authority and class as Clarke’s side spent most of the first half chasing shadows. While the Scots got something of a foothold in the second half, the overall performance – just a few months after being outclassed by Croatia at the Euros – underlined that Scotland are still well below even the continent’s second-tier nations in the pecking order.

Gordon’s alive

Denmark v Scotland – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group F – Parken Stadium
Craig Gordon showed he can still operate at international level at the age of 38 (Claus Bech.PA)

One of the few positives on a chastening evening for Scotland was that Craig Gordon, who appears to be the new first-choice goalkeeper, came through a testing night without any calamity. With Allan McGregor retired and David Marshall having faded from prominence at club level, there is a clear dearth of top-level Scottish keepers for Clarke to select from, placing extra importance on Gordon being able to prove he can still operate at international level at 38. The in-form Hearts goalkeeper could do little about either of Denmark’s early goals but was a reassuring presence thereafter and made a couple of decent saves to deny Yussuf Poulsen and Thomas Delaney.

Robertson/Tierney dilemma revived

Andy Robertson file photo
Andy Robertson started at right-back in Copenhagen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Clarke appeared to have solved the seemingly never-ending issue of how to accommodate two top-class left-backs in his team when he settled on playing Kieran Tierney at left-centre-back and Andy Robertson at left-wing-back earlier this year. However, the shortage of right-backs in the squad prompted the manager to shift Robertson to an unfamiliar right-back role in Copenhagen, while Tierney was deployed at left-wing-back. Tierney has played on the right previously for the national team and arguably would have been the better option of the two to play on the right as Robertson looked ill at ease on his weaker side before the manager reverted to his more familiar set-up in the second half.

Margin for error diminishing

After winning only one of their opening four World Cup qualifiers, Scotland sit fourth in Group F, seven points adrift of likely section winners Denmark. While they are still well in the mix for second place alongside Israel and Austria, they could desperately do with taking a minimum of four points from their next two games at home to Moldova and Austria if they are to give themselves a decent chance of finishing in the top two going into their closing four fixtures.

Scots are in poor form

Scotland v Faroe Islands – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group F – Hampden Park
Scotland’s Ryan Fraser (left) celebrates Scotland’s fourth and final goal in March’s defeat of the Faroe Islands (Andrew Milligan/PA)

While the hype around qualifying for the European Championships helped develop a welcome feelgood factor around the national team, the reality is that Scotland have not been in particularly good form for most of the past year. Since beating Serbia in their Euro play-off last November, Clarke’s team have played 11 matches and won only two – against the Faroe Islands and Luxembourg.

