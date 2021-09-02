Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Race to reopen Kabul airport with many still desperate to flee Afghanistan

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 4:22 pm
A U.S military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
A U.S military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

Qatar’s leading diplomat has said experts are racing to reopen Kabul’s airport but warned it is not clear when flights will resume, with many people still desperate to flee Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders.

After their rapid takeover, the Taliban have sought to calm the fears, including pledging to let women and girls attend school and allow people to travel freely, but many remain sceptical.

Dozens of women protested outside the governor’s office in the western province of Herat to demand their rights be protected.

They shouted slogans and urged the country’s new leaders to include women in their cabinet — a remarkable demonstration of the transformation in women’s lives in the past 20 years.

Afghanistan
Taliban fighters at the airport (Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP)

When they last held power in the late 1990s, the Taliban imposed a repressive rule, meting out draconian punishments and largely excluding women from public life.

On Thursday, Taliban fighters prevented the female demonstrators from seeing the governor as they demanded, but did not break up the rally.

Amid uncertainty about Afghanistan’s future, tens of thousands raced to flee the country in a frantic US-run airlift that ended ahead of the final American withdrawal earlier this week.

A suicide bomber targeted the evacuation efforts at one point, killing 169 Afghans and 13 US service members.

Kabul’s international airport is in Taliban hands but is closed, and Qatari foreign minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned there is “no clear indication” of when it will reopen.

US Afghanistan
Families evacuated from Kabul reach Washington DC (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)

A team of Qatari and Turkish technicians flew to Kabul on Wednesday to help restart operations at the facility, which the UN says is crucial to providing the country with humanitarian assistance.

It remains to be seen whether any commercial airlines will be willing to offer services.

“We remain hopeful we will be able to operate it as soon as possible,” Mr Al Thani told reporters in Doha. “We are still in the evaluation process.

“We are working very hard and engaging with the Taliban to identify what are the gaps and the risks for having the airport back up and running.”

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested that military flights — which could be used to evacuate more people — could resume first.

Qatar, a tiny Gulf Arab sheikhdom that has played a major role in American efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan, said it remains in talks with other world powers to enable the capital’s airport to resume commercial flights.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal