Three Pines image offers glimpse of Alfred Molina as police detective

A first look image of Three Pines has offered a glimpse of Alfred Molina playing a detective in the new drama series.

Molina plays Chief Inspector Gamache in the adaptation of Louise Penny’s crime novel.

The series, which is set in Quebec, Canada, follows his character as he investigates a series of murders in the village of Three Pines.

Alfred Molina (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The series also stars Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Tantoo Cardinal, Clare Coulter and Sarah Booth.

The image, released by Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, shows Molina’s character inspecting a crime scene.

Christina Wayne, head of Canadian originals at Amazon Studios, said: “With Three Pines we continue to grow our slate of local originals, and overall investment in Canada.

“The series will be our first locally produced scripted drama, and we are thrilled to work with Left Bank to bring these layered characters, unique setting, and masterfully constructed mysteries that Louise created to Prime Video.

“Alfred Molina perfectly embodies the cerebral and compassionate nature of Gamache, and leads a tremendous cast.”

Last week Molina appeared in a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home as Dr Otto Octavius, a role he first played in 2004’s Spider-Man 2.