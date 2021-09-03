Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Who is Steffie Gregg? Raheem Sterling pays tribute after goal against Hungary

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 7:58 am
England’s Raheem Sterling takes off his jersey to pay tribute to Steffie Gregg (Laszlo Balogh/AP)
England’s Raheem Sterling takes off his jersey to pay tribute to Steffie Gregg (Laszlo Balogh/AP)

Raheem Sterling paid tribute to his late friend Steffie Gregg after he scored in England’s 4-0 win in Hungary on Thursday.

The Manchester City forward broke the deadlock in Budapest after 55 minutes of the World Cup qualifier when he tapped home from Mason Mount’s cross.

Sterling took off his shirt to celebrate and unveiled a message which read ‘Love you forever Steffie Gregg’ before he was roundly booed and pelted with drinks.

Gregg was a social media influencer with more than 38,000 followers on Instagram who was based in Jamaica and a regular user of the American streaming service Twitch.

She was the daughter of former race car driver Gary Gregg while her brother Kyle ‘Speedy’ Gregg also takes part in the sport and it was uncle Rvssian, a Jamaican record producer, who announced the news of her death this week.

He wrote on Instagram: “I feel helpless. My little Steffie @svg876_ I feel I failed you and couldn’t protect you from this.. Covid is REAL, You don’t know until it hits home.”

Several prominent Jamaicans have paid tribute to Gregg, who back in May 2018 posted a picture on Instagram of her at the Etihad Stadium wearing a ‘Sterling 7’ shirt.

Following his goal against Hungary, Sterling tweeted a picture of his shirt in memory of Gregg with the caption: “This one was for you SVG.”

