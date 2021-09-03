Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Grey’s Anatomy announces return of classic character

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 8:52 am
The medical drama has featured a star-studded cast throughout the years (Daniel Law/PA)
The medical drama has featured a star-studded cast throughout the years (Daniel Law/PA)

Kate Walsh is set to return to the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy for season 18.

The American actress, 53, will reprise her role as gynaecological and neonatal surgeon Dr Addison Montgomery, who she played for the first eight series until 2012.

The series, created by Shonda Rhimes, will also see Walsh’s character reunite with former love rival Dr Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo.

In a video shared by Shondaland, Rhimes’ production company, Walsh said: “Hi Shondaland, Kate Walsh here and guess who’s back.

“That’s right friends, Dr Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

“It feels so good to be home again, joining Shonda, Ellen and the rest of the incredible cast on season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy.

“Just wait till you see what she’s got in store for you.

“Stay tuned to make sure you’re following right here and @KateWalsh to see more.”

Walsh first appeared in the show’s season one finale as the estranged wife of Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey.

She became a series regular for seasons two and three before dropping back to making guest appearances up until season eight as her character went on to star in her own spinoff series, titled Private Practice.

The spinoff, which aired for six seasons from 2007 to 2013, followed Dr Montgomery after she left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (previously called Seattle Grace Hospital) to join a private practice in Los Angeles.

The medical drama has featured a star-studded cast throughout the years, including actresses Sandra Oh and Katherine Heigl.

Walsh has also starred in the hard-hitting teen drama 13 Reasons Why as Olivia Baker, as well as the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and Emily In Paris.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal