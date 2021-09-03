Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Diana film Spencer depicts ‘true unravelling’, Kristen Stewart says

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 2:36 pm
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana (STX)
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana (STX)

Kristen Stewart has said her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in the highly-anticipated film Spencer depicts “a true unravelling”.

The movie, which will premiere at the Venice film festival on Friday, is set over a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, it imagines what might have happened over those few days, when her marriage to the Prince of Wales has gone cold but she is still obliged to join the family festivities.

Speaking at a press conference at the film festival, Stewart told reporters: “There’s nothing salacious about our intention.”

She said: “The movie doesn’t offer any new information. It doesn’t profess to know anything. It imagines a feeling.

“I think my impression can only be my own. But Diana was a woman who wanted people to come together and I think that this movie’s ambition is to bridge gaps.

“I think if anyone ever made a movie about me, I wouldn’t feel like it was … I wouldn’t feel stolen from or taken from. There’s nothing salacious about our intention, I think that would be probably more embedded in interpretation.”

Describing the rules of royal life she had to learn, she said: “We had royal advisers, we had people to tell us all the things that you couldn’t know as an as an outsider.

“The stage that we depict in the film is a true unravelling.

“So, once I learned the curtsy and I learned that we are supposed not to go in the kitchen ourselves and steal food,  all of those details, I don’t really remember them, but there was always someone around to make sure that if anything was out of line that we were remaining authentic and we weren’t undermining what we were trying to do, because obviously I’m American and not from that country.”

Reflecting on the qualities that made Diana, Princess of Wales so fascinating, the Twilight star said: “I think it’s just something she was born with.

Diana, Princess of Wales death anniversary
Diana, Princess of Wales (John Stillwell/PA)

“There are some people that are endowed with an undeniable penetrating energy.

“I think the really sad thing about her is that as normal and sort of casual and disarming her air is immediately, she also felt so isolated and so lonely, when she made everyone else feel accompanied and bolstered by this beautiful sort of light.

“And all she wanted was to just have it back.

“I think that she was just desperate to reveal some truth in an environment that is steeped in the energy of … as an outsider, I can say the Brits generally have the stiff-upper-lip mentality, that is the go-to generalisation.

“I think that for her, I look at pictures of her, even just a fleeting little video clip, and I feel like the ground shakes and you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I think the idea of somebody being so desperate for connection and somebody who’s able to make other people feel so good, feeling so bad on the inside, and being so generous with her energy.

“I just think that we haven’t had very many of those people throughout history. She really sticks out as a sparkly house on fire.”

Spencer is coming soon to UK cinemas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]