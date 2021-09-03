Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021
News / World

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya take to red carpet at Venice film festival

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 11:02 pm
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Dune (Joel C Ryan/AP)
Timothee Chalamet is among the stars who have taken to the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival.

The Dune actor, 25, was pictured at the premiere of the new film wearing a sequined black jumper and matching trousers.

Zendaya, who stars as Chalamet’s lover in the film, posed for pictures alongside him wearing a brown thigh-split gown.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 Dune Red Carpet
Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Dune is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel and also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgard.

Ferguson arrived at the premiere in a dress with large floral detailing made of ruffled material.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 Dune Red Carpet
Rebecca Ferguson (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Dune had been scheduled for release last year, however the date was pushed back because of the pandemic.

On Friday at the Venice International Film Festival, new release Spencer also held its premiere.

Kristen Stewart portrays Diana, Princess of Wales in the film.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 Spencer Red Carpet
Kristen Stewart (Joel C Ryan/AP)

She was pictured on the red carpet wearing a green dress layered over cream trousers.

The film is set over a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, it imagines what might have happened over those few days, when her marriage to the Prince of Wales has gone cold but she is still obliged to join the family festivities.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 Spencer Red Carpet
Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larrain (Joel C Ryan/AP)

