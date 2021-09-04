On this day in 2011: Mo Farah wins 5,000m gold at World Championships in Daegu

Mo Farah struck gold on this day in 2011, winning the 5,000 metres at the World Championships in Daegu.

The 28-year-old became the first British world champion over the distance after holding off American Bernard Lagat to win in 13 minutes 23.36 seconds, seven days after being pipped to victory in the 10,000m.

Farah, happy to stay at the back of the pack in the early stages, was contesting the lead by the bell, crucially maintaining the inside line on the orders of his coach Alberto Salazar as Ethiopia’s Dejen Gebremeskel tried to go around the outside.

Farah holds on in a sprint finish to win the 5,000 metres in Daegu (Dave Thompson/PA)

With 100m to go, Gebremeskel began to fade and it was Lagat – world champion over 1,500 and 5,000m in 2007 – who began to threaten, but Farah bravely held on to win his first world title.

Ethiopia’s Imane Merga initially claimed bronze before being disqualified for running off the track, promoting compatriot Gebremeskel to third.

After the race, Farah said: “I’m very proud. I can’t believe it. It just hasn’t sunk in right now.

“I came so close in the 10k and I just wanted to do it in the 5k.

“Alberto just told me, ‘Do not let anyone pass’.

“Gebremeskel tried to come past me and I just had to hold him, hold him, hold him and then the last bit just try to dig in.

Farah went on to complete the ‘double double’ by retaining his Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m titles in Rio (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I just had to go out there and try to relax; just do what I did in the 10k, but get it right this time.”

Farah had won 10 races in a row earlier that year after moving his wife and daughter with him to work with Salazar in Oregon.

He went on to triumph in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2012 Olympics in London and successfully defended both titles at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.