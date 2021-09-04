Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / World

US Open day five: Evans through while teenage stars produce major upsets

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 7:44 am
Dan Evans made it to the fourth round of the US Open for the first time (John Minchillo/AP)
Dan Evans made it to the fourth round of the US Open for the first time (John Minchillo/AP)

Dan Evans reached the US Open fourth round for the first time in his career.

The British number one dug deep to come from two sets down and beat Australian Alexei Popyrin 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (1) and book his spot in the second week of a grand slam for just the second time.

It was the day of 18-year-olds on Arthur Ashe as 2021 villain Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in five sets to rising star Carlos Alcaraz and then Leylah Fernandez stunned women’s defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day five in New York.

Picture of the day

This is what it means to Carlos Alcaraz to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas
This is what it means to Carlos Alcaraz to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Post of the day

Teenage kicks

What a day for the 18-year-olds. After rising Spanish star Alcaraz downed men’s third seed Tsitsipas in a five-set battle, a win he described as a “dream come true”, Fernandez followed suit by wiping out defending women’s champion Osaka. The Japanese was serving for the match in the second set but an incredible performance from the Canadian teenager saw her produce the shock of the tournament.

Stat of the day

Alcaraz is living up to the hype as Rafael Nadal’s successor and he proved that he has the capability of competing at the top.

Excess baggage

There are fines for smashing the racket, swearing on court and failing to attend a press conference. And then there are fines for bringing an “unapproved” pink bag on to court. Big-serving American Reilly Opelka is now 10,000 US dollars (£7,212) worse off after his accessory showed a sponsor’s logo that was too big.

Quote of the day

Svitolina revealed she enjoys some marital competitiveness with new husband Gael Monfils as she booked her place in the fourth round.

Turin booked

Britain’s Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram had two reasons to celebrate on Friday after reaching the third round at Flushing Meadows and qualifying for the ATP Finals later this year.

Brit watch

Evans could have been excused for thinking that second weeks of grand slams were just not for him. The British number one has lost in the third round at the four major tournaments six times and three since his only fourth round appearance at the Australian Open in 2017. And at two sets down against Australian Popyrin, the 31-year-old must have been thinking the worst, but a fine comeback some him register a 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (1) success.

Fallen seeds

Men: Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Andrey Rublev (5), Roberto Bautista Agut (18)
Women: Naomi Osaka (3), Victoria Azarenka (18), Ekaterina Rybakina (19), Daria Kasatkina (25)

Up next

Emma Raducanu continues her amazing US Open journey and hopes to join Evans in the fourth round as she takes on Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The 18-year-old has been one of the big story of this year’s tournament, but is still denied a showcourt billing as she is second up on Court 7.

World number ones Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic continue their campaigns on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal