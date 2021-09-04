Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kimi Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix after positive Covid-19 test

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 8:54 am Updated: September 4, 2021, 12:14 pm
Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Dutch Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Kimi Raikkonen has been ruled out of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 2007 world champion, 41, who this week announced he would be retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, will be replaced by Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica.

Raikkonen becomes the seventh driver known to have contracted the virus following Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly.

Polish driver Kubica, 36, has taken part in three practice sessions for Alfa Romeo this season.

An F1 spokesperson said: “The FIA, Formula One and Alfa Romeo Racing can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for Covid-19.

“In accordance with Covid-19 protocols he will take no further part in this event. All contacts have been declared.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula One will ensure no wider impact on the Dutch Grand Prix.”

Williams team principal Jost Capito is isolating after having dinner with the Alfa Romeo driver on Friday.

A Williams statement read: “Jost met with Kimi yesterday but in a socially distanced manner and while he is therefore not a close contact and has been retested with a negative result, Jost and Williams have taken the decision as a precautionary measure to mitigate any potential risk to the team.”

