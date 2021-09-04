Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021
News / World

Max Verstappen excites home fans by dominating final practice at Zandvoort

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 12:16 pm Updated: September 4, 2021, 12:36 pm
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice (Francisco Seco/AP)
Max Verstappen threw down the gauntlet to championship rival Lewis Hamilton by finishing fastest in final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen crossed the line more than half-a-second clear of Valtteri Bottas with Hamilton the best part of eight tenths back in the other Mercedes.

The Dutchman’s super-quick lap was greeted with a roar from the 70,000 partisan fans at the Red Bull driver’s home race.

Verstappen, who avoided a grid penalty for overtaking Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll during a red-flag period here in practice on Friday, will head into qualifying as the favourite to secure his second pole position in as many weeks.

Friday’s running at Zandvoort – Formula One’s first visit here since 1985 – was heavily disrupted and the final one-hour session was suspended for 15 minutes after Carlos Sainz crashed out.

The Spaniard lost control of his Ferrari under braking for Hugenholz before hitting the tyre wall.

Sainz emerged unscathed from the accident, but his team will now face a race against time to ensure his damaged machine is ready for the start of qualifying.

Sebastian Vettel, Lando Norris and Mick Schumacher all ran off the circuit in the windy conditions.

Behind the top three, Sergio Perez finished fourth for Red Bull, nine tenths adrift of his team-mate with Fernando Alonso fifth and Norris sixth.

Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica, standing in for the Covid-hit Kimi Raikkonen, finished 19th of the 20 runners ahead of his first grand prix since 2019.

Qualifying gets under way at 3pm local time.

