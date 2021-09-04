Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sharks and rays ‘face greater extinction threat’

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:12 pm
The Calanques National Park near Marseille (AP)
The world’s sharks and rays have seen declines in their populations since 2014 and more and more are now threatened with extinction, according to a new red list released at a global conference aimed at protecting dwindling species.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) also said the Komodo dragon is now listed as endangered, notably because of rising sea levels and rising temperatures in its Indonesian habitat.

Ebonies and rosewoods threatened by logging were among trees also put on the list for the first time this year, the IUCN conference in France heard.

Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford delivers his speech during the IUCN World Conservation Congress (AP)

There are signs of hope, too – fishing quotas have allowed several tuna species to be put on the “path to recovery”, the IUCN said.

Some 37% of the world’s sharks and rays are considered in danger as of 2021, up from 33% seven years ago, the IUCN announced.

Overfishing, a loss of habitat and climate change explains the upward trend.

Oceanic shark populations have dropped by 71% since 1970.

Emmanuel Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron talks with the crew of the 7th Continent expedition sailing ship off Marseille (AP)

But the progress in reviving tuna populations and some other species “is the demonstration that if states and other actors take the right actions … it is possible to recover”, IUCN director Bruno Oberle told reporters in the southern French city of Marseille.

The IUCN Red List Unit reassesses hundreds of species each year. Of the some 138,000 species the group tracks, more than 38,000 are threatened with extinction.

Several recent studies have shown that many of the planet’s ecosystems are severely strained by global warming, deforestation, habitat degradation, pollution and other threats.

More than half of all bird of prey species worldwide are declining in population, and 18 species are critically endangered.

Warming temperatures and melting ice are projected to imperil 70% of Emperor penguin colonies by 2050 and 98% by 2100.

The conference opens
The opening of the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille (AP)

Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor Harrison Ford made an impassioned plea to safeguard biodiversity at the opening of the World Conservation Congress in Marseille on Friday.

“It’s hard to watch the rise of nationalism in the face of a global threat that requires global cooperation, global action,” he said.

“It’s hard to read the headlines – floods, fires, famines, plagues – and tell your children that everything is all right.

“It’s not all right. Damn it, it’s not all right.

“C’mon everybody,” he said. “Let’s get to work.”

Environmental groups are urging governments to take bolder actions to protect the oceans, the Amazon and other crucial ecosystems.

The conference runs until September 11.

Among topics are the links between climate change and biodiversity loss, and the ethics of genetic enhancement to increase species’ chances of survival.

The talks are also meant to inform the UN’s global climate summit, the Cop26, which will be held in November in Glasgow.

