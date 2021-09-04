Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Bianca Andreescu dominates Greet Minnen to reach US Open fourth round

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 7:56 pm Updated: September 4, 2021, 11:59 pm
Bianca Andreescu hits a running backhand during her victory over Greet Minnen (Seth Wenig/AP)
Bianca Andreescu hits a running backhand during her victory over Greet Minnen (Seth Wenig/AP)

Bianca Andreescu made it a perfect 10 at the US Open with a dominant victory over Greet Minnen to reach the fourth round.

The Canadian won her maiden grand slam title on her debut at Flushing Meadows in 2019 and, after not defending it last year, has added another three victories to maintain her hopes of a second title.

After a long battle against Viktorija Golubic in round one, Andreescu has looked more and more impressive, and she raced to a 6-1 6-2 success against Belgian Minnen.

“I think I played really well today,” said the 21-year-old, the momentum of whose remarkable 2019 breakthrough was stalled by injuries and the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is what I have been working towards in practice, and I’m very pleased with my return games, with my service games, with my movement on court, also with my attitude.

“I hope that it can continue like this the whole way and I can be 14-0 at the US Open. That’s my goal.”

Maria Sakkari celebrates defeating Petra Kvitova
Maria Sakkari celebrates defeating Petra Kvitova (John Minchillo/AP)

Andreescu, who had only won one grand slam match in 2021 prior to arriving in New York, next faces a big test against 17th seed Maria Sakkari, who knocked out 10th seed Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-3.

The Greek afterwards defended her compatriot Stefanos Tsitsipas in the row over the length of his off-court breaks, saying: “Stefanos is very intense on the court, but he’s very slow in other movements.

“He takes time to take out his racket and everything. I can see why he’s late in the bathroom. I’m 100 per cent sure he doesn’t do that on purpose. He has my back on everything, for sure.”

Iga Swiatek admitted she is feeling the pressure of expectation but the former French Open champion became the only woman to reach at least the fourth round of every slam this year with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory over Anett Kontaveit.

She will next face Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, who continued her fine summer with a 6-2 6-4 victory against American Jessica Pegula.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]