Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at three memorial sites

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 8:14 pm
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and pay his respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.

Mr Biden will visit ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 was forced down, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for a separate event before joining the president at the Pentagon, the White House said.

Mr Biden’s itinerary is similar to the one President Barack Obama followed in 2011 on the 10th anniversary of the attacks. Mr Obama’s visit to New York City coincided with the opening of memorial at the site where the World Trade Centre towers once stood.

Sept 11 Saudi Lawsuit
(Chao Soi Cheong/AP)

Next Saturday’s anniversary falls less than two weeks after the end of the nearly two decade-long US war in Afghanistan. The war was launched weeks after the 9/11 attacks to retaliate against the al-Qaida plotters and the Taliban, who provided them safe haven.

Mr Biden has found support from the public for ending the conflict but has faced sharp criticism, even from allies, for the chaotic evacuation of US troops and allied Afghans during the final two weeks of August.

Mr Biden on Friday directed the declassification of certain documents related to the September 11 attacks in a gesture towards victims’ families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government.

The conflict between the government and the families over what classified information could be made public came into the open last month after many relatives, survivors and first responders said they would object to Mr Biden’s participation in 9/11 memorial events if the documents remained classified.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal