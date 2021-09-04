Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boss Stephen Kenny defends record as Republic of Ireland draw with Azerbaijan

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 9:20 pm
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny defended his reign after a 1-1 World Cup qualifier draw with Azerbaijan (Niall Carson/PA)
Stephen Kenny has launched a passionate defence of his Republic of Ireland reign after admitting their World Cup hopes are realistically over.

Ireland needed a late Shane Duffy equaliser to spare them the ignominy of a home defeat at the hands of Azerbaijan, ranked 112th in the world, as they belatedly opened their Group A account at the fourth time of asking after a 1-1 draw in Dublin.

As a result, they sit second bottom in the table at the halfway stage, nine points adrift of joint leaders Portugal and Serbia and without a competitive win in 15 attempts.

However, asked if he might have to accept that it was not working for him, defiant manager Kenny said: “No, I certainly do not accept that. No, absolutely not.

“We were absolutely exceptional against Portugal, we played very well in the previous game against Hungary, the previous game we scored four goals, the previous game against Qatar we played well and then the previous game, we obviously had a poor game against Luxembourg, but the previous game against Serbia, again excellent. So a lot of the recent performances have been very, very good.

“But we’ve got to turn performances into results. We’ve played an awful lot of good football, if I mention those recent games – Serbia, Hungary, obviously getting four against Andorra, the other night against Portugal.

“Today where we played a lot of good football and created a lot of chances, if we win 2-1, we’re having a different conversation, so we’re kicking ourselves that we haven’t won that game.”

Shane Duffy rescued a point for the Irish
Three days after being denied victory in Portugal by Cristiano Ronaldo’s late heroics, Ireland enjoyed the better of the game at the Aviva Stadium, but could not take their chances and were made to pay when midfielder Emin Makhmudov fired the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Kenny’s side, which featured youthful attacking trio Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly from the start, laid siege to the Azerbaijan goal for much of the second half and eventually got their reward when Duffy levelled with just three minutes remaining.

A late onslaught failed to produced a winner and with Serbia, who beat Luxembourg 4-1, due in Dublin on Tuesday, Kenny admitted qualification looks to be beyond them.

Asked if he would need another campaign to reach the finals of a major tournament, he said: “I think even before today…

“Only one qualifies from the group, Portugal and Serbia have accumulated a lot of points, so even before today it was going to be difficult to qualify for the World Cup, we acknowledged that.

“We would have had to probably see it out against Portugal the other night to put ourselves right back in contention for that.

“What I’ve got to do now is actually pick the team up for the game against Serbia. They had a big win tonight so we have to dust ourselves down, third game in six days, and get ourselves right and put in a strong performance against a very good Serbian team.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re right for that game on Tuesday. That’s the main objective now at the moment.”

