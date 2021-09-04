Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Katie Taylor defends title with shut-out points win over Jennifer Han

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 10:32 pm
Katie Taylor (left) defended her title against Jennifer Han (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Katie Taylor defended her undisputed world lightweight title with a shut-out points win over American Jennifer Han at Headingley Stadium.

The 35-year-old was given a solid test by her opponent, who turned professional in 2013 and is a former IBF featherweight champion.

It was Taylor’s first fight since she was pushed to the limit by her former amateur rival Natasha Jonas, claiming a narrow points win in May.

But it was soon evident there was little danger of the champion being stretched again by an opponent who boasts a solitary inside-the-distance win on her 22-fight record.

Taylor set the tempo from the start, landing accurate lead lefts and strong right hands as she wore down Han before dropping her with a short left in the eighth, although Han protested a slip.

The three ringside judges concurred that Taylor had won every round of the contest, handing her a 100-89 points victory.

Boxing – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Conor Benn cruised to a points win over Adrian Granados (Zack Goodwin/PA)

Conor Benn made his frustration plain despite cruising to his 19th consecutive professional win over experienced American Adrian Granados.

Benn dominated from the start of the contest but Granados’ back-pedalling style did not go down well with the 24-year-old, who angrily implored his opponent to fight in the final round.

Granados, who had previously acquitted himself well against high-calibre opposition including Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, perhaps wisely refused to oblige, and the judges duly delivered their 100-90, 99-91, 97-93 verdicts.

