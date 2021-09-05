Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US Open day six: Emma Raducanu continues to soar as Ash Barty crashes out

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 5:10 am
Emma Raducanu powered through to the US Open fourth round (Seth Wenig/AP)
Emma Raducanu hit new heights as she stormed into the fourth round of the US Open.

The British teenager dropped just one game in a stunning 6-0 6-1 win over world number 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Raducanu will play American Shelby Rogers after she dumped out world number one Ash Barty, while there was serene progress for Novak Djokovic on the men’s side.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day six in New York.

Picture of the day

Emma Raducanu in full flow as she made the fourth round at the US Open in style
Emma Raducanu in full flow as she made the fourth round at the US Open in style (Seth Wenig/AP)

Post of the day

Raducanu on the rise

There seems to be no limit on Raducanu’s rise to stardom as she made it successive fourth-round runs in her opening two grand slams. The 18-year-old has quickly proven that her Wimbledon run was no one-off, putting in an outstanding display to beat Spaniard Sorribes Tormo. She dropped just one game in a thrilling performance and now has a real shot at making the quarter-finals as she faces Rogers in the last 16.

New kid on the block

The United States has a new star in the making as 20-year-old Jenson Brooksby became the youngest American man to reach the fourth round at the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2002. Brooksby beat Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-2 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-3 and his reward is a tie with Djokovic.

Stat of the day

Italy’s impressive year of sport continues as Berrettini and Sinner progressed.

Quote of the day

The American came from 5-2 down in the deciding set to beat Barty and remind herself why she plays the sport.

Fallen seeds

Men: Denis Shapovalov (7), Gael Monfils (17), Aslan Karatsev (21)

Women: Ash Barty (1), Petra Kvitova (10), Jennifer Pegula (23), Annet Kontaveit (28)

Up next

Dan Evans plays his first ever fourth-round match at Flushing Meadows and just a second ever at a grand slam, but it will not be easy as he is paired against second seed Daniil Medvedev – second up on Arthur Ashe Stadium. There are some high-profile women’s ties with Elina Svitolina and Simona Halep going head to head, with French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova taking on Garbine Muguruza.

