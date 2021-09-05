Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / World

India head coach Ravi Shastri isolating after positive coronavirus test

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 11:18 am Updated: September 5, 2021, 1:20 pm
India head coach Ravi Shastri is isolating after a positive test for Covid-19 (Adam Davy/PA)
India head coach Ravi Shastri is isolating after a positive test for Covid-19 (Adam Davy/PA)

India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating alongside three other members of the backroom team.

Shastri returned a positive lateral flow test on Saturday evening – day three of the ongoing LV= Insurance Test at the Kia Oval – and has not travelled to the ground for day four.

He is now awaiting the results of a PCR test, alongside bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel.

The remainder of the squad were cleared to report for duty after two separate lateral flow tests, one on Saturday night and one on Sunday morning.

A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India read: “The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening.

“They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board is aware of the situation and has been approached for comment. The PA news agency understands the only interactions between the sides have been on the field of play, with no shared areas at the ground and separate hotel arrangements.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]