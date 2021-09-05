Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Angelina Jolie speaks of concern for women and girls in Afghanistan

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 11:54 am
UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has spoken of her concerns for women and girls in Afghanistan (Ian West/PA)
UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has spoken of her concerns for women and girls in Afghanistan (Ian West/PA)

Angelina Jolie has expressed concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The actress, who is also a special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told a German newspaper on Sunday that she does not think the incoming government can simply turn back the clock so that everything will be as it was 20 years ago.

But she nevertheless has major worries about the situation for women there.

Jolie told the weekly Welt am Sonntag: “I’m thinking of all the women and girls who don’t know now if they can go back to work or school. And I’m thinking of the young Afghans who are worried that they will lose their freedom.”

Taliban fighters captured most of Afghanistan last month and celebrated the departure of the last US forces after 20 years of war.

The insurgent group must now govern a war-ravaged country that is heavily reliant on international aid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]