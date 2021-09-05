Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur knock stuffing out of England on fourth day

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 3:58 pm Updated: September 5, 2021, 4:43 pm
Rishabh Pant scored 50 for India (Adam Davy/PA)
Rishabh Pant scored 50 for India (Adam Davy/PA)

England were left needing a record fourth-innings chase of 368 to win the fourth LV= Insurance Test after having the stuffing knocked out of them by a century stand between Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur.

When Moeen Ali had Virat Kohli caught behind to leave India 312 for six on the fourth morning session, the game was on a knife edge with the tourists 213 ahead. But Pant (50) and Thakur (60) piled on exactly 100 runs in 155 morale-sapping balls.

Further late-order hitting from Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah lifted the tourists to 466 all out, leaving England needing six more than they managed when Ben Stokes led them to their unforgettable Ashes triumph at Headingley in 2019.

England’s Moeen Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli
Moeen Ali celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli (Adam Davy/PA)

In the hottest conditions of the week, England buckled as their opponents thrived. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson added more and more to their wearying workloads but had the look of men who had been asked to give too much.

In the end it was spin that did the trick, Joe Root finding Thakur’s edge with his part-timers before Pant was caught and bowled by Moeen.

Even then they had not broken the back of the India rearguard, with Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah playing freely as they topped the total up by another 31 before the break.

England had looked full of fight in the first session, taking three for 59 to unpick much of India’s good work on day three.

Shardul Thakur hits out
Shardul Thakur hit his second half-century of the Test (Adam Davy/PA)

They had resumed on 270 for three, 171 ahead and with plenty of batting to come. Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja shut down the opening blasts from Anderson and Robinson, picking up 26 along the way.

Kohli was visibly strutting at the crease every time he nailed a stroke, skipping away after creaming a drive through extra-cover and puffing out his chest when he crunched one back down the ground.

It took the arrival of Chris Woakes to change the tenor, with the all-rounder claiming two wickets in as many overs before conceding his first run. His second ball snuck through Jadeja’s defences, slamming the front pad bang in front, and the off-form Ajinkya Rahane was close behind.

Having already overturned one lbw decision off his third ball he departed to his eighth, playing all around a full ball destined for leg stump.

Rishabh Pant walks off
Rishabh Pant gave his wicket away again (Adam Davy/PA)

Kohli slowed down at the other end, with five runs from his last 24 deliveries, and when Moeen had him caught at slip with a flighted delivery that went straight on it seemed a big moment.

Instead, it merely brought together Pant and Thakur and set in motion a truly dispiriting partnership. Pant, who has attracted criticism for his recklessness with the bat in this series, knuckled down to play a responsible innings, allowing Thakur to be the stroke-maker.

Fresh from a record 31-ball fifty in the first innings, he swung away with freedom and repeatedly confounded Root’s field settings. Anderson and Robinson creaked with fatigue as they shouldered an unfair burden.

The numbers romped by until both men reached 50 and only then did they give it away – Thakur nicking Root and Pant bashing a fast return catch for Moeen.

Even then there was further annoyance to come as Yadav (25) clobbered Robinson and Woakes for six and Bumrah (24) added to the frustration. Woakes and Overton finally ended things shortly after tea, handing over an unenviable task to their batsmen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]